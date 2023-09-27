FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation announced multiple additions and renovations to Casselwood Park in southeast Fort Wayne.

The main addition included a new playground that features two slides, swings, climbing bars, a swivel chair and a shade structure at the top.

“This enhanced playground is an opportunity to respond to requests by neighbors and to upgrade features for children of all abilities,” said Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel.

Casselwood Park also received a renovated playground base and a repaved walkway.

“We hope many more positive memories are created at Casselwood Park,” said Deputy Director of Parks Steve Schuhmacher.

Located at the corner of Hessen Cassel Road and Casselwood Drive, Casselwood Park was formally dedicated Nov. 15, 1975 after the City of Fort Wayne purchased three private lots and combined the property into one lot.

The new playground and renovations will join a baseball diamond currently at the park.