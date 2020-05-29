CASS Housing provides new home, independence for those with disabilities

CASS Housing’s second home stands nearly finished at 3511 Allen Avenue in Fort Wayne on Friday, May 29, 2020. Three residents with disabilities will live there with a live-in aid.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local organization is providing housing and independence for those in the community with disabilities.

CASS Housing is a non-profit that has completed construction on its second home off of Allen Avenue.

Founder and Executive Director David Buuck started the organization back in May 2016 with a mission to help adults with developmental disabilities have more freedom.

Adults with disabilities desire independence, however there are concerns families encounter when making this transition. CASS Housing provides a safe living space where independence can be found with the help of a caregiver.

There is an on-site or live-in support person whose role is different depending on the model of the home. The support person, or “steward,” is chosen by the families.

The first home was completed in January of 2019 and houses three residents. Construction on the second home recently wrapped up. Both houses have two sides, one with three private suits and a shared kitchen and living area. The second side of the home is for the live-in caregiver.

This organization relies on private donations for funds to build the homes.

If you’d like to learn more about CASS Housing visit casshousing.org.