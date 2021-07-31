CASS Housing celebrates accomplishments with block party

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — CASS Housing celebration everything they’ve been able to accomplish since the pandemic started.

They held a block party on Constance Avenue where people got a chance to see the CASS gardens and tour a house currently under construction. The organization has opened three houses already in the past year and a half. Executive Director David Buuck said they’re proud of how far they’ve been able to come.

“It has been an absolute honor to be in this position,” said Buuck. “You know, we’ve had people from 26 different states and Canada reach out about replicating the model. You know, we really think that there’s something special right here in Fort Wayne.”

With the addition of CASS gardens earlier this year… the organization seeks to offer housing and employment opportunities to help adults with developmental disabilities live a whole life.