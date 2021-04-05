Cars & Coffee returns to Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum (ACD) announced that Cars & Coffee, presented by Hagerty will be returning to the plaza on April 17 from 9a.m. – 11 a.m.

“Car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars and join us at the Education and Exhibit Plaza located across from the museum,” ACD said.

Free coffee will be provided by Jeremiah’s Brewed Awakenings of Auburn and donuts will be available from Toms Donuts.

Museum staff will be onsite to answer questions and museum curator, Sam Grate, will give descriptions of the museum’s cars featured on the Plaza. ACD said tours of the museum’s Collections Conservation Center, the state-of-the-art shop used to maintain the museum’s collection of priceless automobiles, will also be available during Cars & Coffee per request.

Tickets will be available for a chance to win a 1963 Corvette Sting Ray Fuelie being offered through sweepstakes to benefit the museum’s educational programs. The Corvette will be on display during the event and staff members will be available to assist with ticket purchases during the event. The drawing for the Corvette or cash prizes will be held on Dec. 27.

Car club/groups who want reserved parking for 5 or more vehicles may contact the museum 48 hours prior to the event at 260-925-1444, ext. 42.

Cars & Coffee is presented on the third Saturday of each month, April through September.