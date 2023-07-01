FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Old Fort Mustangers are getting ready to celebrate a milestone. This year will be the 40th year the club has hosted its Old Fort Mustangers and Ford Show.

Club founder and president John Baltes stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the event. You can see that in the interview above.

The Old Fort Mustangers 40th Anniversary Mustang and Ford show is on Saturday, July 8. It’s happening from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Ivy Tech Coliseum Campus. It costs $20 for you to enter your Ford vehicle into the show. For those wanting to check out the cars, a $2 donation is suggested. Any funds raised will go toward an Ivy Tech Automotive scholarship. You can click here to learn more.