Carroll’s band to play school song for the first time in new stadium Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The new sports complex at Carroll High School is now open, just in time for the new school year.

“It feels great,” said Chris Himsel, the Northwest Allen County Schools superintendent. “I think we’ve created a facility that the community can be proud of. I think we’ve created a facility that we can last 50 plus years, just like the previous one did. It’s really neat to see a sketch from 1995 come to life.”

The $20 million project includes a new stadium, marching band practice fields, soccer fields, track, football field, locker rooms, and improved surrounding grounds, out buildings and parking lots. The baseball and softball fields also received upgrades as a bonus, which are schedule to finish early this fall.

Carroll High School had used its previous facility for more than 50 years, when the school competed in Class 1A. Now it competes in Class 6A.

To celebrate the new stadium, the school’s marching band, Charger Pride, will take to the field for the first time at a open house on Friday at 5 p.m. Another public open house will be held earlier in the day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Several administrators from NACS and CHS were heavily involved with planning and decisions throughout the entire process, according to the district’s press release.

More information can be found at nacs.k12.in.us.