FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Six Carroll High School students plus one father embarked on their 24-hour relay at Parkview YMCA Saturday. Team “Charlie Crushes Cancer” was created by a junior student, Charlie Basham.

The relay started at 7 p.m. Saturday and is set to end on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Each teammate will run for an hour and then switch off for 24 straight hours, totaling nearly 150 miles. The goal of the relay was to collect donations and raise awareness for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.