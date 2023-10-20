SEOUL (WANE) — After months of preparation and a 14-hour flight, a Fort Wayne high school student and his team competed earlier this month for the world cup in cheerleading— and brought home gold.

Carroll sophomore Drake Russell competes on a Chicago-based club team and had been preparing for this monumental tournament since the summertime.

Drake Russell brought home a gold medal after his team won first place at the cheerleading world cup in Seoul.

Drake was originally involved in gymnastics and started cheerleading around three years ago.

“I like to flip my body a lot and just see what I can do,” he said.

About 30 countries competed in Seoul, South Korea Oct. 6 – 8 through the International Cheer Union.

“We were all really proud of ourselves for getting first place and representing our country in a different country, and hopefully spreading our values of cheer to other countries to hopefully learn and adapt to,” Drake said.

What’s next for this champ? Drake said he plans to keep competing in tournaments.