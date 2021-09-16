Woman hit, killed on NW Allen County trail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll Road is closed at the Pufferbelly Trail crossing after a vehicle fatally hit a pedestrian.

Just after 6:30 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the 400 block of Carroll Road after a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

Allen County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer told WANE 15 that a vehicle had stopped at the crosswalk so a woman on the trail could cross the road. A vehicle behind it thought the first vehicle had broke down and attempted to pass. While passing, the second vehicle hit the woman.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by officials.

Police have not released the identity of the woman.

Here’s a look at 400 block of Carroll Road which is closed.



The pedestrian trail near the Tuscany subdivision is also closed.



I’m working to learn more. @wane15 pic.twitter.com/CExzUrw5od — Taylor Williams (@T_Williams_News) September 17, 2021

It is unknown how long traffic will be impacted. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.