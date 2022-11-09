FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Carroll Middle School field trip was disrupted Wednesday when a student on a school bus reportedly made a bomb threat.

According to a release from Northwest Allen County Schools, 8th grade students were being transported to a field trip when a student made a threat that they had a bomb on the bus.

The bus was immediately stopped and evacuated, the release said. It’s not clear where the bus was at the time.

Law enforcement inspected the bus and determined “there was never a credible threat to student safety,” the release said.

The student who made the threat was removed, and the field trip carried on, the release added. It’s not clear what discipline the student could face.