FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Officials from Northwest Allen County Schools announced on Monday night the approval of Cleve Million to be Carroll High School’s next principal.

For the past year Million has served as an assistant principal at the high school. Million replaces Brandon Bitting, Carroll’s current principal, who accepted a district position of chief operations officer (COO) in late January.

Million will begin his transition into the principal position over the next several months. Former principal Bitting is expected to begin his full-time COO responsibilities by June 8.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to take on this new role at Carroll,” said Million. “It has been exciting to watch the NACS community grow and evolve. I am excited to work with the dedicated teachers and staff to continue high academic achievement and celebrating the success of all students.”

Million had previously served Northrop High School for 17 years in positions including guidance coordinator and assistant principal-curriculum and instruction. Prior to that position, Million worked a year as a guidance counselor for Geyer Middle School in Fort Wayne Community Schools.

Million obtained his Master of Education in marriage and family therapy and school counseling from Indiana University Fort Wayne. He completed his undergraduate studies through Anderson University, Anderson, and DePauw University, Greencastle, Ind., and is currently licensed as a school counselor and building level administrator for grades P-12.