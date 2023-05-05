FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, Carroll High school students raised over $50,000 in order to independently produce a play that had been canceled.

The play, titled “Marian, or the True Tale of Robin Hood,” had initially been scheduled to be the Carroll Drama Department’s spring play before pushback from parents over the play’s LGBTQ+ content prompted school officials to cancel the play.

The students raised money to cover the costs of renting a venue, paying for insurance and constructing sets and costumes.

The students will perform the play on Saturday, May 20, at Foellinger Theatre.