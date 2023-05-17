FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Carroll High School students independently producing a play are only a few days away from the performance, and the cast members are hoping a notable Hoosier will be in attendance.

The minds behind “Marian, or the True Tale of Robin Hood,” sent an invitation to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to come watch the performance of the play at Foellinger Theatre on Saturday, May 20.

The students will be hosting a single performance at Foellinger Theatre after the group raised enough money to independently produce the play, which had to cover the costs of renting a venue, paying for insurance and constructing sets and costumes.

Tickets for the play can be purchased online.