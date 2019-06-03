Carroll High School senior recognized after saving choking student

A Carroll High School senior is being hailed a hero after saving a fellow student who was choking during lunch.

This morning, the school presented Marissa Kozel with their ‘Extra Mile Award.’ It is given to students who do something special for teachers or other students.

Last Wednesday, Marissa was at lunch when suddenly one of her friends started choking over his food.

A lot of people freeze in that type of situation, but not Marissa. She went around the table where her friend was and began doing the Heimlich maneuver. After three thrusts, her friend could finally breathe again.

Marissa is always prepared for situations like this. She is a lifeguard at a local YMCA and practices for emergencies. So when her friend started choking, she knew exactly what to do.

“Honestly, I wasn’t thinking at all,” said Marissa. “All I knew is that I had to go over there and help him breathe again. He was very appreciative. He thanked me for saving his life.”

A school nurse checked on the student, and he is doing fine, but wanted to remain unnamed.

Marissa plans to continue saving lives. She is going into the nursing program at Indiana State.

