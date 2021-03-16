Carroll High School installs new press box

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll High School has a new press box atop its home bleachers.

The 45,000 pound press box, which spans 92 feet, was lifted in two pieces by a crane Tuesday morning. It caps the expanded capacity of the stadium of nearly 4,800 seats on the home side and 2,000 seats on the visitor side.

District leaders say the stadium hasn’t changed much since the school opened in 1969.

“I think it just allows the community to have an opportunity to come to events.. whatever those events are… and enjoy and be comfortable. I think they’ve got a facility they are going to be very proud of,” said Dan Ginder, Carroll High School assistant principal and athletic director.

The practice fields, locker rooms and concession stands were also updated.