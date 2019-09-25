Carroll community shows up for ‘unified’ flag football game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Everyone deserves the opportunity to enjoy doing the thing they love.

That’s exactly what the Unified Flag Football team at Carroll High School is doing. The program combines students with special needs together with the general school population – all in the name of fun and competition.

On Tuesday evening, Carroll took the field against East Noble’s Unified team – with cheerleaders, the band, and fans to root them on.

“It’s unbelievable for these kids,” said Coach Alan Bodenstein. “There’s always tears from the parents, the kids, the helpers. It’s always a great occasion. This school really embraces this program, and the whole district does. So when we asked the band to be here and we asked the cheerleaders to be here and the Neon Nation, we only had to ask once.”

Unified flag football is an IHSAA state championship sport and it’s recognized by Northwest Allen County Schools as a varsity sport.