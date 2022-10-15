FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time Saturday, Carroll High School hosted the regional marching band competition for the Indiana State School Music Association.
The ISSMA Regionals included performances with bands from Fort Wayne high schools Carroll, Concordia, and Homestead, along with schools from around the state.
Open Class C
- 11:00 AM Northwestern Tiger Pride
- 11:15 AM Garrett Railroader Regiment
- 11:30 AM Jimtown Marching Jimmies
- 11:45 AM Norwell Marching Knights
- 12:00 PM Angola Marching Hornets
- 12:15 PM Spirit of Twin Lakes
- 12:30 PM Break
- 12:45 PM Knox Redskin Brigade
- 1:00 PM Concordia Lutheran Marching Cadets
- 1:15 PM Fairfield Marching Pride
- 1:30 PM NorthWood Red Regiment
- 1:45 PM John Glenn Falcon Pride
- 2:00 PM Awards
Open Class A
- 4:15 PM Goshen Crimson Band
- 4:30 PM Carroll Charger Pride
- 4:45 PM Homestead Spartan Alliance Band
- 5:00 PM Fishers Marching Tiger Band
- 5:15 PM Lake Central Tribe of Pride
- 5:30 PM Hamilton Southeastern Royal Command and Guard
- 5:45 PM Break
- 6:00 PM Elkhart High School Lions
- 6:15 PM Noblesville Marching Millers
- 6:30 PM Marching Pride of Lawrence Township
- 6:45 PM Penn High School Marching Kingsmen
- 7:00 PM Carmel Marching Greyhounds
- 7:15 PM Awards