FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time Saturday, Carroll High School hosted the regional marching band competition for the Indiana State School Music Association.

The ISSMA Regionals included performances with bands from Fort Wayne high schools Carroll, Concordia, and Homestead, along with schools from around the state.

Schedule of events:

Open Class C

11:00 AM Northwestern Tiger Pride

11:15 AM Garrett Railroader Regiment

11:30 AM Jimtown Marching Jimmies

11:45 AM Norwell Marching Knights

12:00 PM Angola Marching Hornets

12:15 PM Spirit of Twin Lakes

12:30 PM Break

12:45 PM Knox Redskin Brigade

1:00 PM Concordia Lutheran Marching Cadets

1:15 PM Fairfield Marching Pride

1:30 PM NorthWood Red Regiment

1:45 PM John Glenn Falcon Pride

2:00 PM Awards

Open Class A