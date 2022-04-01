AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – In her first year as an associate principal at DeKalb High School, Carrie Wisehart is making quite an impression with the students and staff.

A co-worker nominated her for Remarkable Women and she is this year’s winner.

Suzanne Shearer nominated Carrie Wisehart for Remarkable Women.

Dekalb’s principal and superintendent helped WANE 15 surprise Carrie with the announcement that she won.

Several students came up to congratulate Mrs. Wisehart.

“I feel like I don’t deserve it. I feel like there’s nothing remarkable about me. There’s remarkable people around me that I get to work with. I have a relationship with God and He is remarkable. So anything that’s remarkable about me is Him,” Wisehart said after WANE 15 surprised her with the announcement during lunch at school on Friday. “It’s overwhelming to be seen and recognized in that way, but the honor to serve and the honor to have these kids in my life and the staff I work with, who were in cahoots of course to make this happen, to work with those kinds of people, is just beyond. It’s remarkable.”

A teacher for 22 years, Carrie took her first administrative role this school year, but she hasn’t stopped teaching. She’s created theme months and initiatives to spread joy and positivity within the student body.

On behalf of the Northeast Indiana Remarkable Woman 2022, WANE 15 will make a $1,000 donation to a charity of her choice. She’s picking the school district’s foundation.

“The DeKalb Foundation is an organization that distributes funds to students in need or families in need or maybe a club or an organization in the school district,” she said. “It helps to give money to any of our families or organizations that need funding.”