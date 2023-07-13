FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On July 2, 14-year-old Dominic Peterson was the victim of a hit-and-run crash on St. Joe Center Road.

He sustained several injuries including a brain bleed, multiple broken bones, a punctured lung, a cracked vertebrae and a nerve injury that is preventing him from moving his left arm.

The injuries may keep him in a wheelchair for some time, or just with a hard time walking.

But the house he’ll return to will be more accessible than ever.

“This is one less thing they have to worry about so he can get on and live the life of a normal teenager,” said Kyle Gresham, a business representative with Carpenter Local 232.

Gresham and others built a ramp for Dominic on Thursday while he continued to recover in a hospital.

“This is going to give him the mobility to get in and out of the house, even if he’s not in a wheelchair it’ll make the steps easier to traverse,” said Jeff Diefenbacher, Dominic’s grandfather.

Several members- both current and former union members- lent their skills, tools and time to make the generous act happen.

“We all went through the same training, we all stand on the same platform,” said William Klein, a retired union carpenter. “We’re going to take care of each other and we’re going to take care of our community.”

During and after construction of the ramp

The carpenters spent the afternoon with Dominic’s grandparents, not only building but also talking and sharing lunch, a comfort in a difficult time for the family.

“It’s a camaraderie,” said Diefenbacher.

And much like how a small spark can grow into a flame, Thursday’s generous act turned into another when a neighbor came to see what all the noise was.

“A neighbor down the street came to find out how Dominic was doing, and we hugged and introduced and cried a little bit,” Diefenbacher said. “She came back and donated a very large sum of money.”

And with that kindness, Diefenbacher shared that even if you don’t know a drill from a saw, you can always help out those in need.

“Everybody pray, share the good that we have in this community like we have done for other people,” Diefenbacher said. “Pay it forward.”