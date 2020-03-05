Carousel leaving Glenbrook Square Mall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The carousel at Glenbrook Square Mall is leaving.

FILE – A child rides the carousel at Glenbrook Square Mall.

Fun Brands, the owner of the carousel, did not specify why the attraction is being removed from the mall.

Vice President of Fun Brands Lindsey Corbin said the carousel will be leaving “not later than March 31, 2020.”

The company will not be replacing the carousel and it has new owners, said Corbin.

She could not comment on where the new owners will be taking the carousel.

The carousel has been at the Glenbrook location since May 2006.

Glenbrook Square says it is not ready to confirm what will take over the space of the carousel.