FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A local couple is inviting you to a fundraiser to help “Give the Gift of Mobility.” Angela and Anthony Mason spoke with WANE 15 Saturday morning about how the community can get involved. The goal is to raise money so Anthony can upgrade his wheelchair to an automated powerchair to gain greater independence and abilities.

The Give the Gift of Mobility Fundraiser is on Saturday, June 10. It’s happening at Promised Land Church located at 3140 East Paulding Road. The fun will be going on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More details can be found in the interview above. To donate, there is a link to the GoFundMe.

