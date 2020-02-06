CarMax now open in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A new place to shop for used cars opened Thursday in Fort Wayne. CarMax is the nation’s largest used car retailer and the store is located near Target just south of Glenbrook Square on North Clinton. It’s the third CarMax store in Indiana with the other two located in Indianapolis and Merrillville.

CarMax first came on the used car scene over 25 years ago and is known for its no-haggle pricing, 7-day money back guarantee and ability for customers to accomplish much of the car buying process online.

As part of the store opening, The CarMax Foundation is awarding a $5,000 grant to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne. The donation for this organization came at the recommendation of the CarMax Fort Wayne associates.