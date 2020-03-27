Caregivers’ role key in protecting older adults during pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As COVID-19 spread across the globe and health experts studied it, it became apparent that older adults, especially those with other conditions, were the most at risk of contracting the coronavirus and dying from it. It’s a point that may be lost on some of the elderly who don’t understand the significance of the risk, putting the burden on their caregivers of keeping them safe.

Aging and In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana is one of the organizations working to make sure older adults are not forgotten. The staff is also working to make sure caregivers are prepared to play the role of protector.

“It’s difficult for everyone certainly but especially for those who might not understand, who might be thinking ‘why can’t I go out to the grocery store?’,” Beth Evans, Associate Vice President of Corporate Affairs told WANE 15. “I think we need to treat this like any other disaster – we have to prepare and abide by these efforts that way this can be contained and managed carefully, for everybody’s safety.”

According to Evans, the best ways of handling an older adult who doesn’t have a full grasp on the dangers of the pandemic starts with explaining that going out into the community and being around people increases the chance of catching the virus. Home is the safest place to be.

It’s also important for caregivers to provide as normal of routine as possible, while making modifications, modeling behavior that the loved one should follow.

“It’s hard to explain these things,” Evans said. “The caregiver needs to be washing their hands regularly and practicing social distancing while getting their loved one on board, saying ‘while we’re here why don’t we wash our hands or I’m just going to wipe this down so it’s extra clean.”

Focusing on connections

At a time when it has become easy to be disconnected, it has become even more important for connections to grow with not only those needing assistance, but caregivers as well.

“We need to make sure that they’re getting support too, reaching out to loved ones connecting on the phone, connecting via the web if they can, because you’ve got to care for yourself to make sure that you can be the best caregiver for someone else, especially during these intense times.”

Evans suggests people around the community to be neighborly, looking out for people who might need help, or just a social interaction.

“Check up on people who you know who might be at risk, those older adults,” Evans added. “Maybe people at your church who you know may be older or don’t have support. Give them a call. Check on people. I think the most important thing is that human contact. While we can’t be face-to-face, video chatting or even a phone call is so helpful – hearing that voice, the people who may be at risk who are more isolated now, they’ll really appreciate it.”

Resources helping meet the need

Those that work with Aging and In-Home Services have been continuing to offer their services, while practicing social distancing as much as possible. The staff has been checking in on their clients more than normal, and reaching out to community partners to ask what needs are being seen in the community.

“We touch the lives of a lot of people who are most at risk,” Evans explained. “We work to serve that population in our community and their caregivers, which has been a new challenge but certainly something that we’ve been able to collaborate with a lot of people and take on.”

The Aging and In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana website has been updated with tips and information that can help clients and caregivers alike. Helpful documents below, in this story, include how grocery and supply stores are adjusting services for seniors, tips to manage stress during the pandemic and symptoms seniors should be on the lookout for.