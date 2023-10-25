FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – About 200 high school students are making connections with local Latino leaders Wednesday and Thursday at a special career fair.

Over the course of two days, students from eight high schools around Fort Wayne are visiting the fair at Ivy Tech to learn about different careers and paths to take after graduating high school.

The release said Latino leaders from local businesses will share their personal career stories with students in small groups. There will also be two rounds of 30-minute conversations between eight to 10 students and a Hispanic/Latino professional or college student, organizers said.

“Positive Pathways: A Career Exploration Event for Latino Students” was organized by Latinos Count, an organization that supports Latino students in their journeys beyond high school. Latinos Count names five “Positive Pathways” students are encouraged to choose from:

Attending a college or university

Getting a job

Admission into a skilled trade apprenticeship program

Enlisting in the military

Starting your own business

The release said in particular, starting a business is recommended for students who are not U.S. citizens.

“It’s not your average career fair; ours has a twist that really resonates with Latino students,”

said Steve Corona, executive director of Latinos Count. “We’re focusing on ways to bring

meaningful experiences and exposure to students to help them navigate many options for life

post-high school.”

The event is happening at the Student Life Center at Ivy Tech Community College’s North Campus from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days. Organizers said schools in attendance include North Side, South Side, Snider, Northrop, Wayne, Homestead, Bishop Dwenger and Bishop Luers.