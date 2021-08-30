Career and resource fair to be held at New Haven Community Center Tuesday

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Adams Township and the City of New Haven announced they are partnering to host a career and resource fair on Tuesday.
The event will be held at the New Haven Community Center, located at 7500 S.R. 930 behind McDonald’s, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Participating employers:
- Allen County
- Allen County Public Library
- American Mitsuba Corp
- CitiLink
- Clarios
- Craftline Graphics
- East Allen County Schools
- FedEx Ground
- Fort Wayne Housing Authority
- Home Lumber
- Indiana ABA Institute
- Ivy Tech
- New Horizon Home Health Service
- New Haven/Adams Township Parks
- Pro Resources
- Registration Table
- Sauder Manufacturing
- Sauder Woodworking
- Skypoint Indiana
- Temporary Solutions, Inc.
- The League
- Timothy Lymon Sickle Cell Foundation
- Titan Metal Worx
- TRAA
- Transmission & Fluid Equipment, Inc.
- Veteran group
- YWCA
Participating Resources:
- Fort Wayne Housing Authority
- Ivy Tech
- The League
- Skypoint Indiana
- Timothy Lymon Sickle Cell Foundation
- YWCA