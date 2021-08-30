Career and resource fair to be held at New Haven Community Center Tuesday

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Adams Township and the City of New Haven announced they are partnering to host a career and resource fair on Tuesday.

The event will be held at the New Haven Community Center, located at 7500 S.R. 930 behind McDonald’s, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Participating employers:

Allen County

Allen County Public Library

American Mitsuba Corp

CitiLink

Clarios

Craftline Graphics

East Allen County Schools

FedEx Ground

Fort Wayne Housing Authority

Home Lumber

Indiana ABA Institute

Ivy Tech

New Horizon Home Health Service

New Haven/Adams Township Parks

Pro Resources

Registration Table

Sauder Manufacturing

Sauder Woodworking

Skypoint Indiana

Temporary Solutions, Inc.

The League

Timothy Lymon Sickle Cell Foundation

Titan Metal Worx

TRAA

Transmission & Fluid Equipment, Inc.

Veteran group

YWCA

Participating Resources: