Career and resource fair to be held at New Haven Community Center Tuesday

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Adams Township and the City of New Haven announced they are partnering to host a career and resource fair on Tuesday.

The event will be held at the New Haven Community Center, located at 7500 S.R. 930 behind McDonald’s, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Participating employers:

  • Allen County
  • Allen County Public Library
  • American Mitsuba Corp
  • CitiLink
  • Clarios
  • Craftline Graphics
  • East Allen County Schools
  • FedEx Ground
  • Fort Wayne Housing Authority
  • Home Lumber
  • Indiana ABA Institute
  • Ivy Tech
  • New Horizon Home Health Service
  • New Haven/Adams Township Parks
  • Pro Resources
  • Registration Table
  • Sauder Manufacturing
  • Sauder Woodworking
  • Skypoint Indiana
  • Temporary Solutions, Inc.
  • The League
  • Timothy Lymon Sickle Cell Foundation
  • Titan Metal Worx
  • TRAA
  • Transmission & Fluid Equipment, Inc.
  • Veteran group
  • YWCA

Participating Resources:

  • Fort Wayne Housing Authority
  • Ivy Tech
  • The League
  • Skypoint Indiana
  • Timothy Lymon Sickle Cell Foundation
  • YWCA

