Carbaugh bill to avoid Red River repeat passes committee, heads to full House

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Local lawmakers hope to stop a Red River repeat with a bill to change the bidding process for trash haulers.

That bill, HB 1286, now heads to the Indiana house after passing the Committee on Local Government by a 9-1 vote.

“The only opposition came from one vote in the committee,” said Rep. Martin Carbaugh (R), Fort Wayne. “It was just a concern about price to make sure that were not putting a process in place that would open up constituents to much higher prices for trash collection.”

Currently contracts to collect trash are awarded to the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. The bill would change state law to allow a “request for proposal” process instead – which would allow more creative and custom solutions.

Fort Wayne City Councilman Tom Didier testified at the committee hearing prior to the vote and answered questions about the challenges facing Fort Wayne. As a city councilman Didier has been through three different garbage contract processes. He has repeatedly indicated that moving to an RFP is critical for the city to ensure contractors can meet the service levels demanded by Fort Wayne residents.

“The major benefit of using the RFP process is that negotiations and discussions with respondents can occur,” Didier said in a prepared statement. “We can request their best and final offer to make sure our constituents get the best deal.”

The measure has bipartisan support among local lawmakers.