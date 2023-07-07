FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana based car wash and oil change company plans to build two more locations in Fort Wayne.

‘Drive & Shine’ submitted applications, to the Department of Planning Services, to build one on Coldwater and another on Dupont Road.

The Dupont Rd location is currently occupied by Dupont Car and Truck Wash, just west of the Clinton intersection. The application for the Coldwater Road location lists an address currently occupied by Token-n-Tickets.

Wane 15 has contacted Token-n-Tickets to find out what the future holds for the arcade. No further comment was made.

These applications come a few months after ‘Drive & Shine’ announced development plans for its first Fort Wayne location, being built next door to a Mike’s Carwash and Take 5 Oil Change on West Jefferson Boulevard near Times Corners.