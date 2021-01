A vehicle is shown crashed at Kinsmoor Avenue and Broadway on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A driver escaped major injury Tuesday morning when a vehicle drove off Broadway and became stuck between a tree and a home.

Police and medics were called at 9:30 crash at Broadway and Kinsmoor Avenue.

Police at the scene said the vehicle was headed south on Broadway when it went off the road and became wedged between a tree and a home at Kinsmoor Avenue.

It’s not clear why the vehicle left the roadway.

The driver was able to get out of the car and was not hurt.