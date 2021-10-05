Car veers into pond on Allen-Adams county line; no injuries

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A vehicle drove into a pond at the Allen-Adams county line Tuesday morning.

Police, medics and a dive team were called around 8 a.m. to Lortie Road and County Line Road, a mile from the Ohio state line, on a report of a vehicle in a pond there.

At the scene, a vehicle could be seen submerged in the water, with only its roof visible.

A woman at the scene said her son was driving on Lortie Road when he swerved to avoid a deer and veered into the pond. 

No injuries were reported.

