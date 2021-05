A vehicle is shown crashed in the 3600 block of South Clinton Street, near South Side High School, on Monday, May 3, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A car hit a utility pole along Clinton Street south of downtown Fort Wayne, briefly closing the thoroughfare Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 10:45 a.m. in the 3600 block of South Clinton Street, near South Side High School.

A Chevrolet Impala appeared to have heavy damage to its driver’s side door. Police said it struck a pole and brought it down.

It’s not clear why the car left the roadway.

Two travel lanes were closed in the area.