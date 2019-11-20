Live Now
Car stuck under porch after running into house south of downtown

Police say a vehicle ran into a home near the corner of Lafayette Street and Oakdale Drive Wednesday evening.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police say a home was damaged after a car upended its porch Wednesday evening.

Police initially responded to a report of a car crashing into a house near the intersection of Lafayette Street and Oakdale Drive around 4:45 p.m. Scanner traffic indicated reports of the car catching fire.

Police at the scene said no one was hurt and there was no fire at the scene. Around 5:30 p.m., police were waiting for neighborhood code to make sure the house was still livable and in compliance.

