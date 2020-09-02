Car strikes man walking in road in DeKalb County, killing him

ASHLEY, Ind. (WANE) An Ashley man died after a car hit him while walking on a county road in DeKalb County Tuesday evening.

The incident took place at around 9:15 p.m. in the 600 block of County Road 23 according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators determined that Jamie Miller, 48, was walking in the northbound travel lane of the road when he was hit by the car. The occupants of another vehicle told police they saw Miller walking in the road moments before he was hit. That section of County Road 23 does not have any street lights and Miller was not wearing any reflective clothing.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. Indiana State Police, Ashley Police, the Ashley Fire Department and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office assisted in the investigation.