Car split in half after driver pulls into the path of minivan on State Road 15 in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Warsaw man is in critical condition after police say he pulled in frontof a minvan that had the right of way in northern Kosciusko County early Wednesday morning.

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Spencer Stapleton, 23, was driving west on CR 900 North shortly after 5 a.m. when he failed to stop at the intersection with State Road 15. He pulled his Honda Accord into the path of a northbound minivan. The force of the impact caused Stapleton to be ejected 50 feet from the Honda. The impact also split the vehicle in half.

Stapleton was taken by helicopter to a hospital for treatment. A passenger in the Honda was also hurt while the driver of the minivan and two children inside refused treatment at the scene.

Two other vehicles that were parked at a home at the northwest corner of the intersection were also damaged.