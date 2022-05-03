FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are trying to figure out what caused a car to veer off the road and hit a tree near the Northcrest Shopping Center Tuesday morning.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, a passerby spotted the car at about 6:15 a.m. in a grassy area at the northwest corner of North Clinton and Fairington Drive. When emergency crews arrived they found a man inside the car. It’s not known how long the car had been there, as the engine was cold when police arrived.

A car hit a tree near the intersection of North Clinton and Fairington Drive on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.