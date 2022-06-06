FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A vehicle hit the sign in front of a motel on West Coliseum Boulevard Monday morning.

Police and medics were called around 10 a.m. to the Regency Inn at 1004 W. Coliseum Blvd. on a report of a crash.

Fort Wayne Police said in a news release later that the driver and lone occupant of the car suffered a “medical episode” which caused him to veer off Coliseum Boulevard and crash into the sign.

The driver was treated by medics at the scene but pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

The cause of his death and his identity will be released later, police said.

One lane of westbound Coliseum Boulevard was closed while police investigated.