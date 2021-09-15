Car runs red light, hits SUV causing it to flip in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Traffic is flowing after a car reportedly ran a red light and hit a car causing it to flip at the intersection of Clinton and Wayne Streets Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the intersection on reports of a crash.

Witnesses told WANE 15 that a car ran a red light and hit an SUV. The SUV then flipped. Everyone inside the vehicles evacuated.

It is unclear if anyone is injured.

Two lanes of Clinton Street were closed while crews investigated but have since reopened.

