Car rolls three times in LaGrange morning crash

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office says three people are okay after a car rolled over Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says a 2004 red Oldsmobile Alero driven by a minor swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle at the intersection of 950 East and 275 South. The driver lost control, causing the car to roll over roughly three times before coming to rest upright.

The two passengers, both also minors, were able to exit the vehicle. First responders helped the driver exit through the rear driver-side door.

The passengers were treated by medics and released to an adult at the scene. The driver was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for a cut to his forehead and other minor injuries.