DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A one person crash Wednesday evening led to a car rolling and becoming totaled on State Road 8.

According to an accident report, at approximately 5 p.m. a 1997 white Oldsmobile Bravada was going straight eastbound on SR 8 in the 4250 Blk. The driver was exiting the curve eastbound when one of the tires deflated causing the driver to lose control and run off the south side of the road.

The driver then overturned 1.25 rotations, coming to a rest on the driver side door. The car was ruled as being totaled in the report, and the driver suffered no injuries.