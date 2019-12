FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A car collided with a Fort Wayne Fire truck along West Jefferson Boulevard on Monday.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Jefferson Boulevard, near Swinney Park. Dispatchers told WANE 15 a fire truck and a passenger car collided there.

One person suffered minor injuries in the crash, dispatchers said.

It’s not clear yet how the crash happened, or if the fire engine was on a run. No other information was immediately available.