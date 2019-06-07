Car hit by train in Butler, no injuries

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – A car was hit by a train after the driver said he couldn’t see because of the sun.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was called to the 3600 block of C.R. 36 on reports of a train crash around 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

The driver, 42-year-old Kristopher Marshall of Butler, told officers that he drove over the tracks and because of the sun, did not see the train coming.

The train then crashed into the rear passenger side of the car.

Marshall was not hurt and refused medics on the scene.