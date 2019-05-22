Car flips and breaks gas line, intersection reopen

One person is in serious condition after a car crashed and broke a natural gas line Tuesday night.

Fort Wayne police, medics, and firefighters were called to the intersection of St. Joe Rd. and Stellhorn Rd. just before 8:00 p.m.

The car was flipped over across from a Speedway gas station. Fire officials on the scene say the driver turned off of Crescent Ave. and onto St. Joe Rd. when the car crashed.

One person inside the car was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The intersection was shut down for 4 hours as crews worked to repair the gas line.

The cause of the crash is unknown.