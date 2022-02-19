DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne driver encountered icy roads Saturday morning, and the car flipped several times as a result.

Just before 11:30 a.m., Tabitha Ketchem, 32, of Fort Wayne was driving a 2003 Mercury Sable eastbound in the 4500 block of SR 8 when the car hit a patch of ice and drove off the north side of the road into a ditch. Ketchem said the car rolled side-over-side three times before coming to a stop.

Ketchem was checked on by EMS on scene, but no injuries were reported. The car was totaled.