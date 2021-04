FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Around 3:19 AM, FWFD crews responded to a car fire at 2220 Dunkelberg Road that spread to the mobile home at that address.

All occupants evacuated the home while additional units were called to help. The home received moderate fire and water damage, but heavy smoke damage. No injuries were reported. This incident is still under investigation.

Assistance was given by TRAA, FWPD, NIPSCO, AEP and NCE.