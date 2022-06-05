MONTPELIER, Ind. (WANE) – The community is rallying around a Montpelier family after a woman- who police say was intoxicated- crashed straight through a home Thursday, killing the great-grandfather and great-grandson.

At 7:51 p.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to a reported accident with injuries at 165 E. Blaine St. The initial investigation found Brandi Bare, 46, of Montpelier was driving south on Main Street when her vehicle went off the road and continued through a backyard, crashing into the back of the residence and continuing all the way through to the front porch, where the great-grandfather and great-grandson were sitting. The vehicle came to a stop in the driveway after crashing into a parked car.

Jerry “Jake” Michael, 74, of Montpelier and Jenson Reynolds, 5, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Blackford County Coroner. Two others were air lifted to the hospital for their injuries, according to the report.

Police reported Bare was also taken to the hospital for a blood draw. Police believe alcohol and/or drugs were contributing factors in the incident. Bare was then taken to the Blackford County Security Center.

According to MyCase, Bare is charged with two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, two counts of reckless homicide, two counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and knowingly fleeing from law enforcement.

The incident is still being investigated.