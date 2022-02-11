FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Junior Achievement building is badly damaged after a car crashed into it early Friday morning.

It happened just after 3:30 a. m. According to police, the car was traveling north on Coldwater, and failed to navigate the slight curve just south of Wallen Road.

At least one person has minor injuries.

The Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana is a non-profit organization that teaches K-12th grade students about work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills that will help them reach their full potential.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.