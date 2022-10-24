FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three juveniles were taken into custody Monday afternoon after police said they tried to stop a stolen car but it sped away and eventually slammed into an apartment building at a southeast Fort Wayne intersection.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the area of East Pettit Avenue and South Anthony Boulevard.

According to Fort Wayne Police, an officer tried to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of South Anthony Boulevard and Ventura Lane. The vehicle did not stop, however, and pulled away from the officer.

The vehicle eventually crashed into a traffic pole a block away, at East Pettit and South Anthony, then proceeded into a single-story apartment building.

At that point, three juveniles inside bailed out and ran off, police said. They were all apprehended a short time later.

The residents inside the apartment building were not hurt. The three juveniles also escaped injury, police said.

The intersection of East Pettit and South Anthony was a 4-way stop until the signal could be repaired.