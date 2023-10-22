MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WANE) — An early Sunday morning crash has left one with serious injuries after the car left the roadway and struck a pole.

Sunday morning at approximately 1:44 a.m. troopers of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to a crash on State Road 15 south of US 20 in Williams County.

A 2015 Chevrolet Equinox was heading northbound on State Road 15 when the driver, Starr Kroetz, 26, left the roadway striking a pole.

Kroetz was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Kroetz was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.