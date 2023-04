FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A commercial building north of downtown Fort Wayne is badly damaged after a car crashed into it early Thursday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m. in the 3200 block of N. Clinton Street. That’s right at the split between Clinton and Lima.

A sign on the building said “Green Light Automotive.” An internet search indicates that business is permanently closed.

The driver has minor injuries. Fort Wayne police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.