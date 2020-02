Photo of a car that crashed into a home in Huntington County on February 23, 2020.

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) A driver lost control Sunday evening and crashed into a home in Huntington County.

The crash took place around 11 p.m. on CR W 445 North near Norwood Golf Club. No one was injured, although the home was heavily damaged.

It remains under investigation according to the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department.