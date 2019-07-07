Car crashes into house on Fairfield Ave, leaves scene

by: WANE Staff Reports

The scene where a car reportedly crashed into a home Saturday, July 6.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a crash that involved a vehicle that ran into a house late Saturday, July 6.

Fort Wayne Police confirmed to WANE 15 that they were called to a residence in the 4600 block of Fairfield Avenue around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday. Police said that a vehicle had run into the house, and then left the scene. They said they followed a trail of fluid believed to be leaking from the vehicle but were unable to locate a suspect.

People were inside of the home at the time of the incident, but police said that no injuries were reported.

